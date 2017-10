BRIEF-Novartis submits application to FDA for Kymriah™ (tisagenlecleucel) in adult patients with R/R DLBCL

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Novartis AG

* Novartis submits application to FDA for Kymriah™ (Tisagenlecleucel) in adult patients with R/R DLBCL, seeking second indication for first-ever FDA approved Car-T therapy

* Novartis AG - ‍plans to submit additional application for marketing authorization for Kymriah with EMA in DLBCL and pediatric all later this year​

* ‍plans additional regulatory filings for Kymriah outside US and EU in 2018​