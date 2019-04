BRIEF-Novartis To Acquire IFM Tre To Develop NLRP3 Antagonist Portfolio

April 1 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS TO ACQUIRE IFM TRE TO DEVELOP FIRST-IN-CLASS NLRP3 ANTAGONIST PORTFOLIO TARGETING INNATE IMMUNE SYSTEM

* ACQUISITION OF IFM THERAPEUTICS SUBSIDIARY GIVES NOVARTIS FULL RIGHTS TO ONE CLINICAL AND TWO PRE-CLINICAL NLRP3 ANTAGONIST PROGRAMS

* NLRP3 INHIBITION OFFERS NOVEL APPROACH TO PREVENTING CHRONIC INFLAMMATION THAT DRIVES SERIOUS DISEASE

* IFM TO RECEIVE $310 MILLION UPFRONT, WITH UP TO $1.265 BILLION IN MILESTONES FOR A TOTAL OF $1.575 BILLION