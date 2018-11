Nov 1 (Reuters) - Novartis UK:

* NOVARTIS APPLIES TO COURT OF APPEAL AFTER JUDICIAL REVIEW ON CLINICAL COMMISSIONING GROUP POLICY RELATED TO ROUTINE USE OF UNLICENSED MEDICINE ON NHS

* EXPECTING A DECISION ON WHETHER PERMISSION TO APPEAL WILL BE GRANTED BY THE COURT OF APPEAL BY THE END OF THE YEAR