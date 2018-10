BRIEF-Novartis To Buy Endocyte In $2.1 Bln Deal

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS ANNOUNCES PLANNED ACQUISITION OF ENDOCYTE TO EXPAND EXPERTISE IN RADIOPHARMACEUTICALS AND BUILD ON COMMITMENT TO TRANSFORMATIONAL THERAPEUTIC PLATFORMS

* ACQUISITION WOULD ADD (177)LU-PSMA-617, A POTENTIAL FIRST-IN-CLASS RADIOLIGAND THERAPY IN PHASE III DEVELOPMENT FOR METASTATIC CASTRATION-RESISTANT PROSTATE CANCER (MCRPC)

* WOULD ACQUIRE ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES OF ENDOCYTE COMMON STOCK FOR USD 24 PER SHARE. THIS OFFER VALUES ENDOCYTE’S EQUITY AT USD 2.1 BILLION

* ACQUISITION OF ENDOCYTE IS PLANNED TO BE FUNDED THROUGH AVAILABLE CASH