BRIEF-Novartis To Donate Up To 130 Million Doses Of Hydroxychloroquine To Treat Covid-19

March 20 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS COMMITS TO DONATE UP TO 130 MILLION DOSES OF HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE TO SUPPORT THE GLOBAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC RESPONSE

* HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE AND A RELATED DRUG, CHLOROQUINE, ARE CURRENTLY UNDER EVALUATION IN CLINICAL TRIALS FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19

* NOVARTIS SANDOZ DIVISION WILL PURSUE APPROPRIATE REGULATORY AUTHORIZATIONS AND, UPON APPROVAL, WILL WORK WITH STAKEHOLDERS TO DETERMINE HOW BEST TO GET THIS MEDICINE TO PATIENTS WHO NEED IT

* COMMITMENT BUILDS ON RECENTLY ANNOUNCED USD 20 MILLION NOVARTIS COVID-19 RESPONSE FUND, DRUG DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT COLLABORATIONS AND ESSENTIAL MEDICINES PRICE STABILITY

* NOVARTIS ENCOURAGES INDUSTRY, GOVERNMENTS AND INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTIONS TO WORK TOGETHER TO ENSURE ADEQUATE GLOBAL ACCESS OF MEDICATIONS TO TREAT COVID-19 PATIENTS

* COMMITMENT TO DONATE UP TO 130 MILLION DOSES OF GENERIC HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE

* WHEN SUPPORTED FOR USE IN COVID-19 INFECTED PATIENTS BY REGULATORY AUTHORITIES, NOVARTIS INTENDS TO DONATE UP TO 130 MILLION 200 MG DOSES BY END OF MAY

* COMPANY IS ALSO EXPLORING FURTHER SCALING OF CAPACITY TO INCREASE SUPPLY AND IS COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH MANUFACTURERS AROUND WORLD TO MEET GLOBAL DEMAND

* NOVARTIS SANDOZ DIVISION CURRENTLY ONLY HOLDS A REGISTRATION FOR HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE IN U.S., AND WILL PURSUE APPROPRIATE REGULATORY AUTHORIZATIONS FROM U.S. FDA AND EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY