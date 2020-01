BRIEF-Novartis to speed access to $10 bln heart drug via NHS deal

Jan 13 (Reuters) - UK’s Department Of Health And Social Care:

* UK’S DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND SOCIAL CARE SAYS GOVERNMENT. COLLABORATING WITH NOVARTIS TO LAUNCH A CLINICAL TRIAL FOR NEW CHOLESTEROL TREATMENT

* UK’S DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND SOCIAL CARE - INCLISIRAN TO BE STUDIED IN UK PATIENTS UNDER NHS CLINICAL TRIAL EXPECTED TO START LATER THIS YEAR

* UK'S DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND SOCIAL CARE - INCLISIRAN IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE THROUGH A POPULATION-LEVEL AGREEMENT Source text: (bit.ly/36LwUM1) Link to story: Further company coverage: