BRIEF-Novartis touts Cosentyx over Johnson & Johnson's Stelara in psoriasis drug fight

March 5 (Reuters) - Novartis AG SAYS:

* NOVARTIS COSENTYX SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENTS IN PSORIASIS PATIENTS’ QUALITY OF LIFE VERSUS JOHNSON & JOHNSON UNIT JANSSEN’S IL-23 STELARA

* IN ADDITION, NEW PROSE STUDY DATA PRESENTED AS A LATE-BREAKER SUPPORTING BENEFIT OF COSENTYX TO IMPROVE PATIENT QOL

* COSENTYX CONTINUES TO HAVE A FAVORABLE AND CONSISTENT SAFETY PROFILE

* J&J PREVIOUSLY PUBLISHED STUDY SHOWING STELARA BEAT COSENTYX