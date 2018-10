Oct 27 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS SAYS TWO-YEAR DATA FOR BROLUCIZUMAB (RTH258) REAFFIRM SUPERIORITY VERSUS AFLIBERCEPT IN REDUCING RETINAL FLUID IN PATIENTS WITH NAMD

* NOVARTIS PLANS TO FILE FOR APPROVAL IN DECEMBER