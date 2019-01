Jan 25 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS UK BREXIT STATEMENT

* FOLLOWING PARLIAMENT’S VOTE, THE RISK OF UK EXITING THE EU WITHOUT A DEAL IS INCREASED AND THIS WILL BE HUGELY IMPACTFUL FOR PATIENTS

* BUILDING INCREASED INVENTORIES ACROSS OUR PORTFOLIO OF MEDICINES IN THE UK AHEAD OF BREXIT

* IS CONTINUING TO EXECUTE CONTINGENCY PLANS AND MAKE ALL PREPARATIONS POSSIBLE TO ENSURE CONTINUITY OF SUPPLY TO UK PATIENTS