Feb 17 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS RECEIVES EC APPROVAL FOR BEOVU®, A NEXT-GENERATION ANTI-VEGF TREATMENT FOR WET AMD, A LEADING CAUSE OF BLINDNESS WORLDWIDE

* APPROVAL IS BASED ON TWO HEAD-TO-HEAD CLINICAL TRIALS, HAWK AND HARRIER, IN WHICH BEOVU ACHIEVED ROBUST VISION GAINS THAT WERE NON-INFERIOR TO AFLIBERCEPT AT YEAR ONE (PRIMARY ENDPOINT) Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)