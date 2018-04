April 16 (Reuters) - Novaturas AB:

* SAYS IN MARCH 2018 TURNOVER REACHED EUR 10.1 MN AND WAS 46% HIGHER THAN IN MARCH 2017

* SAYS 2018 CUMULATIVE TURNOVER (AT THE END OF MARCH) AT EUR 25.8 MN AND WAS 49% HIGHER VERSUS SAME PERIOD 2017