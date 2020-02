Feb 26 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc:

* NOVAVAX ADVANCES DEVELOPMENT OF NOVEL COVID-19 VACCINE

* NOVAVAX INC - PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL PLANNED FOR LATE SPRING

* NOVAVAX INC - EXPECTS TO UTILIZE ITS PROPRIETARY MATRIX-M ADJUVANT WITH ITS COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE TO ENHANCE IMMUNE RESPONSES