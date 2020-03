BRIEF-Novavax And Serum Institute Of India To Develop And Commercialize Malaria Vaccine Candidate

March 11 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc:

* NOVAVAX AND SERUM INSTITUTE OF INDIA TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE MALARIA VACCINE CANDIDATE

* NOVAVAX INC - AS PART OF ARRANGEMENT, CO GAINED RIGHTS TO SELL & DISTRIBUTE SII-MANUFACTURED VACCINE IN HIGH-INCOME COUNTRIES

* NOVAVAX INC - UNDER AGREEMENT, SII IS GRANTED RIGHTS TO USE MATRIX-M IN VACCINE IN REGIONS WHERE MALARIA IS ENDEMIC

* NOVAVAX - SII WILL PAY NOVAVAX ROYALTIES ON ITS MARKET SALES OF MALARIA VACCINE

* NOVAVAX - MATRIX-M WILL BE MANUFACTURED, SUPPLIED TO SII BY NOVAVAX AB, A WHOLLY-OWNED UNIT OF CO BASED IN UPPSALA, SWEDEN

* NOVAVAX - TOP-LINE DATA EXPECTED TO BE REPORTED IN Q2 OF 2020 FROM PHASE 2B MALARIA TRIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: