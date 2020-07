BRIEF-Novavax Announces $1.6 Billion Funding From Operation Warp Speed

July 7 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc:

* NOVAVAX ANNOUNCES $1.6 BILLION FUNDING FROM OPERATION WARP SPEED

* NOVAVAX INC - OWS AWARD FUNDS LARGE-SCALE MANUFACTURING OF NVX-COV2373, INCLUDING PRODUCTION OF 100 MILLION DOSES STARTING IN LATE 2020

* NOVAVAX INC - FUNDING SUPPORTS LATE-STAGE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, INCLUDING PIVOTAL PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL TO SUPPORT LICENSURE

* NOVAVAX INC - AWARDED $1.6 BILLION BY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO DELIVER 100 MILLION DOSES OF NVX-COV2373 AS EARLY AS LATE 2020

* NOVAVAX INC - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, CO WILL DEMONSTRATE IT CAN RAPIDLY STAND UP LARGE-SCALE MANUFACTURING AND TRANSITION INTO ONGOING PRODUCTION

* NOVAVAX INC - UNDER DEAL, CO WILL DEMONSTRATE CAPABILITY TO STOCKPILE AND DISTRIBUTE LARGE QUANTITIES OF NVX-COV2373 WHEN NEEDED

* NOVAVAX INC - PIVOTAL PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF NVX-COV2373 WITH UP TO 30,000 SUBJECTS IS BEGINNING IN FALL OF 2020

* NOVAVAX - DEAL ALLOWS FOR FOLLOW-ON AGREEMENT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR ADDITIONAL PRODUCTION, PROCUREMENT TO SUPPORT OWS’ VACCINE PRODUCTION GOAL

* NOVAVAX INC - PRELIMINARY IMMUNOGENICITY AND SAFETY RESULTS FROM PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF NVX-COV2373 ARE EXPECTED AT END OF JULY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: