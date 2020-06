June 4 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc:

* NOVAVAX AWARDED DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE CONTRACT FOR COVID-19 VACCINE

* $60 MILLION FUNDING FOR MANUFACTURING OF NVX-COV2373

* WILL WORK WITH U.S.-BASED BIOLOGICS CDMO TO MANUFACTURE ANTIGEN COMPONENT OF NVX-COV2373 FOR AT LEAST 10 MILLION DOSES OF VACCINE

* WILL COLLABORATE WITH U.S.-BASED CDMOS TO SCALE UP PRODUCTION AND MANUFACTURE OF MATRIX-M ADJUVANT COMPONENT OF VACCINE