June 14 (Reuters) -

* NOVAVAX CEO STANLEY ERCK SAYS POSSIBLE THAT CO’S SUPPLY TO U.S. COULD BE DIRECTED TO COVAX - CNBC INTERVIEW

* NOVAVAX CEO SAYS ON LONG TERM IN U.S. PARTICULARLY WILL HAVE HUGE MARKET FOR COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER DOSES - CNBC INTERVIEW