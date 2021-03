BRIEF-Novavax Confirms High Levels Of Efficacy Against Original, Variant Covid-19 Strains In UK, South Africa Trials

March 11 (Reuters) - NOVAVAX:

* NOVAVAX CONFIRMS HIGH LEVELS OF EFFICACY AGAINST ORIGINAL AND VARIANT COVID-19 STRAINS IN UNITED KINGDOM AND SOUTH AFRICA TRIALS

* NOVAVAX - IN UK TRIAL, EFFICACY OF CO’S COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE WAS 86.3% AGAINST A VARIANT CIRCULATING IN THE UK (POST HOC)

* NOVAVAX - FINAL ANALYSIS IN UK TRIAL CONFIRMS 96.4% EFFICACY AGAINST ORIGINAL STRAIN OF COVID-19

* NOVAVAX - PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT DEMONSTRATED AN OVERALL VACCINE EFFICACY OF 89.7% IN UK PHASE 3 TRIAL OF CO’S COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE

* NOVAVAX - ACROSS UK AND SOUTH AFRICA TRIALS, CO’S COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE DEMONSTRATED 100% PROTECTION AGAINST SEVERE DISEASE

* NOVAVAX - IN SOUTH AFRICA PHASE 2B TRIAL, OBSERVED EFFICACY OF 55.4% AMONG HIV-NEGATIVE PARTICIPANTS

* NOVAVAX - IN BOTH TRIALS, ANALYSES SHOWED VACCINE IS WELL-TOLERATED, WITH LOW LEVELS OF SEVERE, SERIOUS & MEDICALLY ATTENDED ADVERSE EVENTS AT DAY 35

* NOVAVAX - COMPLETE ANALYSIS OF SOUTH AFRICA TRIAL INDICATES THERE MAY BE A LATE PROTECTIVE EFFECT OF PRIOR EXPOSURE WITH ORIGINAL COVID-19 STRAIN

* NOVAVAX - DATA SHOWED COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE DRAMATICALLY REDUCED MILD AND MODERATE DISEASE ACROSS UK, SOUTH AFRICA TRIALS Source text for Eikon: