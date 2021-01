BRIEF-Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates 89.3% Efficacy in UK Phase 3 Trial

Jan 28 (Reuters) -

* NOVAVAX SAYS COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE NVX-COV2373 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT, WITH VACCINE EFFICACY OF 89.3%, IN PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL CONDUCTED IN UK

* NOVAVAX SAYS NVX-COV2373 SHOWED STRONG EFFICACY IN PHASE 3 UK TRIAL WITH OVER 50% OF CASES ATTRIBUTABLE TO NOW-PREDOMINANT UK VARIANT

* NOVAVAX SAYS VACCINE DEMONSTRATES CLINICAL EFFICACY AGAINST COVID-19 AND BOTH UK AND SOUTH AFRICA VARIANTS

* NOVAVAX SAYS CLINICAL EFFICACY SHOWN IN PHASE 2B SOUTH AFRICA TRIAL WITH OVER 90% OF SEQUENCED CASES ATTRIBUTABLE TO SOUTH AFRICA ESCAPE VARIANT

* NOVAVAX SAYS VACCINE CANDIDATE STABLE AT 2°C TO 8°C (REFRIGERATED) & IS SHIPPED IN READY-TO-USE LIQUID FORMULATION

* NOVAVAX - ADDITIONAL ANALYSIS ON UK, SOUTH AFRICA TRIALS ONGOING, WILL BE SUBMITTED TO PEER-REVIEWED JOURNAL FOR PUBLICATION

* NOVAVAX - SOUTH AFRICA CLINICAL TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT IN OVERALL TRIAL POPULATION, INCLUDING HIV-POSITIVE & HIV-NEGATIVE SUBJECTS

* NOVAVAX - EXPECTS TO SELECT IDEAL CANDIDATES FOR A BOOSTER AND/OR COMBINATION BIVALENT VACCINE FOR NEW STRAINS IN COMING DAYS

* NOVAVAX - PLANS TO INITIATE CLINICAL TESTING OF NEW VACCINES IN Q2