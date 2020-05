BRIEF-Novavax Expands Large-Scale Global Manufacturing Capacity

Novavax Inc:

* NOVAVAX EXPANDS LARGE-SCALE GLOBAL MANUFACTURING CAPACITY

* NOVAVAX INC - ANNUAL OPERATING CAPACITY OF OVER 1 BILLION DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE ANTIGEN

* NOVAVAX INC - NOVAVAX ACQUIRES PRAHA VACCINES IN CZECH REPUBLIC

* NOVAVAX INC - ACQUISITION OF PRAHA VACCINES A.S., PART OF CYRUS POONAWALLA GROUP, IN AN ALL CASH TRANSACTION OF ABOUT $167 MILLION

* NOVAVAX INC - ACQUISITION INCLUDES A BIOLOGICS MANUFACTURING FACILITY AND ASSOCIATED ASSETS IN BOHUMIL, CZECH REPUBLIC

* NOVAVAX INC - BOHUMIL FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE AN ANNUAL CAPACITY OF OVER 1 BILLION DOSES OF ANTIGEN

* NOVAVAX INC - CONTINUE EFFORTS TO EXPAND ANTIGEN CAPACITY IN U.S. AND ASIA

* NOVAVAX INC - TO INCREASE PRODUCTION OF MATRIX-M TO MATCH ANTIGEN CAPACITY AT MULTIPLE SITES

* NOVAVAX INC - WILL WORK WITH SERUM INSTITUTE OF INDIA TO INCREASE PRODUCTION LEVELS AT BOHUMIL FACILITY BY END OF 2020