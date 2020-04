BRIEF-Novavax Identifies Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate Accelerates Initiation Of First-In-Human Trial To Mid-May

April 8 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc:

* NOVAVAX IDENTIFIES CORONAVIRUS VACCINE CANDIDATE; ACCELERATES INITIATION OF FIRST-IN-HUMAN TRIAL TO MID-MAY

* NOVAVAX INC - NVX-COV2373 IDENTIFIED AS SARS-COV-2 CANDIDATE FOR PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL

* NOVAVAX INC - IN PRECLINICAL STUDIES, NVX-COV2373 DEMONSTRATED HIGH IMMUNOGENICITY AND STIMULATED HIGH LEVELS OF NEUTRALIZING ANTIBODIES

* NOVAVAX INC - FIRST-IN-HUMAN PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL ACCELERATED TO MID-MAY WITH PRELIMINARY RESULTS IN JULY

* NOVAVAX INC - GMP CLINICAL PRODUCTION INITIATED AT EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS WITH ABILITY TO LEVERAGE CAPACITY FOR LARGE SCALE MANUFACTURING

* NOVAVAX INC - NOVAVAX' PROPRIETARY MATRIX-M ADJUVANT WILL BE INCORPORATED WITH NVX-COV2373