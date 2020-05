May 25 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc:

* NOVAVAX INITIATES PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF COVID-19 VACCINE

* NOVAVAX INC - PRELIMINARY IMMUNOGENICITY AND SAFETY RESULTS OF NVX-COV2373 EXPECTED IN JULY 2020

* NOVAVAX INC - FIRST PARTICIPANTS ENROLLED IN PHASE 1 PORTION OF CLINICAL TRIAL OF NVX-COV2373