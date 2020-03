March 24 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc:

* NOVAVAX’ NANOFLU ACHIEVES ALL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS IN PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL

* NOVAVAX INC - NOVAVAX TO SUBMIT A U.S. BLA UNDER FDA’S ACCELERATED APPROVAL PATHWAY

* NOVAVAX INC - TRIAL ALSO ACHIEVES STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE IN KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

* NOVAVAX INC - NANOFLU WAS WELL-TOLERATED AND HAD A SAFETY PROFILE COMPARABLE TO FLUZONE QUADRIVALENT WITH A MODEST INCREASE IN LOCAL ADVERSE EVENTS