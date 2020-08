Aug 17 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc:

* NOVAVAX INITIATES EFFICACY TRIAL OF COVID-19 VACCINE IN SOUTH AFRICA

* BILL & MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION PROVIDING $15 MILLION GRANT TOWARD TRIAL

* BEGINNING OF A PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL IN SOUTH AFRICA TO EVALUATE EFFICACY OF NVX-COV2373, NOVAVAX' COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE