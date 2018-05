May 7 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc:

* NOVAVAX REACHES SIGNIFICANT ENROLLMENT MILESTONE IN THE PREPARE(TM) PHASE 3 TRIAL OF ITS RSV F VACCINE

* NOVAVAX INC - TOPLINE EFFICACY DATA FROM PREPARE PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL EXPECTED IN Q1 OF 2019