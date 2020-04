April 16 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc:

* NOVAVAX TO COMMENCE COVID-19 VACCINE TRIAL WITH NUCLEUS NETWORK

* PHASE 1 TRIAL OF NVX-COV2373 IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN MID-MAY WITH PRELIMINARY IMMUNOGENICITY AND SAFETY RESULTS IN JULY

* NOVAVAX-COMMENCE TRIAL WITH AUSTRALIAN BASED NUCLEUS NETWORK FOR NOVAVAX SARS-COV-2 RECOMBINANT SPIKE PROTEIN NANOPARTICLE VACCINE WITHIN COMING WEEKS