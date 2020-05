BRIEF-Novavax to Receive up to $388 Mln Funding from CEPI for COVID-19 Vaccine Development and Manufacturing

May 11 (Reuters) - Novavax:

* NOVAVAX TO RECEIVE UP TO $388 MILLION FUNDING FROM CEPI FOR COVID-19 VACCINE DEVELOPMENT AND MANUFACTURING

* CEPI FUNDING WILL ALLOW CO TO INCREASE ITS LARGE-SCALE MANUFACTURING CAPACITY FOR ANTIGEN AND ADJUVANT IN MULTIPLE LOCATIONS

* ADDITIONAL FUNDING FROM CEPI WILL ALSO SUPPORT RAPID SCALE-UP OF NVX-COV2373 VACCINE ANTIGEN, CO’S PROPRIETARY MATRIX-M ADJUVANT

* PLANS TO USE CEPI FUNDING TO ADVANCE NVX-COV2373 WITH A PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL WITH PHASE I PORTION STARTING IN AUSTRALIA THIS MAY Source text for Eikon: