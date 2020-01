Jan 28 (Reuters) - NOVAVEST REAL ESTATE AG:

* FY 2019 (EBIT) AFTER PRELIMINARY RESULTS AMOUNTS TO CHF 20.5 MILLION (2018: CHF 17.3 MILLIONS).

* NET RENTAL INCOME ROSE BY 10.5% IN THE 2019 REPORTING PERIOD TO AROUND CHF 21.5 MILLION (2018: CHF 19.4 MILLION).