Aug 15 (Reuters) - NOVAVEST REAL ESTATE AG:

* H1 EBIT CHF 9.6 MILLION

* H1 PROFIT EXCLUDING REVALUATION GAINS WAS CHF 4.4 MILLION (H1 2018: CHF 4.9 MILLION)

* THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS REVIEWING CAPITAL INCREASE TOWARDS END OF 2019