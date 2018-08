Aug 16 (Reuters) - Novavest Real Estate AG:

* H1 EBIT INCREASED BY 64% TO CHF 9.7 MILLION

* H1 NET RENTAL INCOME UP BY 27% TO CHF 9.7 MILLION (H1 2017: CHF 7.7 MILLION)