June 26 (Reuters) - NOVAVEST REAL ESTATE AG:

* MICHEL AEBISCHER WILL BE NEW CFO

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS EXAMINES POSSIBLE SWITCH TO SIX SWISS EXCHANGE

* APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE FROM JULY 1

* IS REVIEWING A CAPITAL INCREASE TOWARDS THE END OF 2019