BRIEF-Novavest Real Estate Net Rental Income Up At CHF 19.4 Mln In 2018

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Novavest Real Estate AG:

* NET RENTAL INCOME INCREASED BY 11% TO CHF 19.4 MILLION IN 2018 (2017: CHF 17.5 MILLION)

* FY EBIT REMAINED UNCHANGED YEAR-ON-YEAR AT CHF 17.3 MILLION

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2019 CASH DISTRIBUTION OF CHF 1.65 PER SHARE

* TO PROPOSE AGAIN CASH DISTRIBUTION IN FORM OF NOMINAL VALUE REDUCTION

* NOMINAL VALUE REDUCTION THIS YEAR IN THE AMOUNT OF CHF 1.65 PER REGISTERED SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)