Oct 16 (Reuters) - NOVAVEST REAL ESTATE AG:

* PLANS A CAPITAL INCREASE BY ISSUING UP TO 1,287,534 NEW REGISTERED SHARES WITH A PAR VALUE OF CHF 30.20 EACH

* FOUR PREVIOUS REGISTERED SHARES ENTITLE TO PURCHASE ONE NEW SHARE (SUBSCRIPTION RATIO 4: 1)

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD RUNS FROM 25 NOVEMBER 2019 TO 11 DECEMBER 2019

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD RUNS FROM 25 NOVEMBER 2019 TO 11 DECEMBER 2019

* FIRST TRADING DAY OF NEW SHARES EXPECTED ON THE SIX SWISS EXCHANGE ON 16 DECEMBER 2019