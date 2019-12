Dec 11 (Reuters) - NOVAVEST REAL ESTATE AG:

* SUCCESSFUL CAPITAL INCREASE

* NOVAVEST SHARES TRADED ON THE SIX SWISS EXCHANGE FROM 16 DECEMBER 2019 ONWARDS

* SUCCESSFUL CAPITAL INCREASE IN THE PLANNED AMOUNT OF CHF 51.76 MILLION

* NEW CAPITAL ENABLES FURTHER EXPANSION OF THE REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO

* SHAREHOLDER BASE WAS FURTHER EXPANDED WITH THIS CAPITAL INCREASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)