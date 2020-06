BRIEF-Novel Antibody Drug Conjugate Abbv-3373 Shows Improvement In Phase 2A Study Of Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis

June 10 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* NOVEL ANTIBODY DRUG CONJUGATE ABBV-3373 SHOWS IMPROVEMENT IN DISEASE ACTIVITY IN PHASE 2A STUDY OF PATIENTS WITH RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS

* ABBVIE - IN PHASE 2A STUDY STUDY, SAFETY PROFILE OF ABBV-3373 WAS GENERALLY SIMILAR TO KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF ADALIMUMAB

* ABBVIE - EVALUATIONS OF SERUM CORTISOL LEVELS OVER 12 WEEKS INDICATE ABBV-3373 SHOWED NO SYSTEMIC GLUCOCORTICOID EFFECTS

* ABBVIE - BASED ON RESULTS WILL ADVANCE DEVELOPMENT OF TNF-ADC PLATFORM IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS, BEGIN CLINICAL STUDIES IN OTHER IMMUNE-MEDIATED DISEASES