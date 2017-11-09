FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Novelion Therapeutics says CEO resigns, posts Q3 results
Sections
Featured
U.S., AT&T at odds over CNN in Time Warner deal
Business
U.S., AT&T at odds over CNN in Time Warner deal
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
Markets
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2017 / 1:56 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

BRIEF-Novelion Therapeutics says CEO resigns, posts Q3 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Novelion Therapeutics Inc

* Novelion Therapeutics reports third quarter 2017 financial results and announces leadership change

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $135 million to $145 million

* Q3 revenue $28.7 million

* Novelion Therapeutics Inc - ‍Company reiterates FY 2017 guidance for total net revenues of $135-$145 million​

* Novelion Therapeutics Inc - ‍Chief Executive Officer Mary Szela has resigned for personal reasons, effective immediately​

* Novelion Therapeutics Inc - ‍Board announced creation of an interim office of chief executive officer​

* Qtrly loss per share $2.67 ‍​

* Novelion Therapeutics Inc - ‍Continues to anticipate EMA approval for Metreleptin​ in first half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.