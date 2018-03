BRIEF-Novelion Therapeutics Says Its Unit Has Entered Into A New Secured Financing Facility

March 15 (Reuters) - Novelion Therapeutics Inc:

* NOVELION THERAPEUTICS SAYS ITS UNIT HAS ENTERED INTO A NEW SECURED FINANCING FACILITY WITH AFFILIATES OF SARISSA CAPITAL AND BROADFIN CAPITAL

* NOVELION THERAPEUTICS SAYS THE FINANCING FACILITY PROVIDES FOR A $20 MILLION TERM LOAN TO CO’S UNIT AEGERION PHARMACEUTICALS

* NOVELION THERAPEUTICS SAYS AEGERION PLANS TO USE THE CAPITAL TO SUPPORT ONGOING DEVELOPMENT OF METRELEPTIN IN ADDITIONAL INDICATIONS

* NOVELION - AEGERION’S OBLIGATIONS UNDER FACILITY ARE SECURED BY SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF ITS ASSETS, INCLUDING IP RIGHTS OF MYALEPT AND JUXTAPID

* NOVELION THERAPEUTICS SAYS THE LENDERS WERE COLLECTIVELY ISSUED WARRANTS TO PURCHASE ABOUT 1.8 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF NOVELION

* NOVELION THERAPEUTICS - WARRANTS HAVE AN EXERCISE PRICE EQUAL TO $4.40 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)