May 26 (Reuters) - Novi Financial:

* NOVI FINANCIAL - INTRODUCES NOVI, NEW NAME AND BRAND FOR DIGITAL WALLET THAT WILL HELP PEOPLE SEND & HOLD LIBRA DIGITAL CURRENCIES

* NOVI FINANCIAL - USERS WILL BE ABLE TO USE NOVI AS A STAND-ALONE APP, AS WELL AS IN MESSENGER AND WHATSAPP

* NOVI FINANCIAL - ALL NOVI CUSTOMERS WILL BE VERIFIED USING GOVERNMENT-ISSUED ID, FRAUD PROTECTIONS WILL BE BUILT IN THROUGHOUT APP