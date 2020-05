BRIEF-Novisource Recurring EBITDA Up At 1.0 Million Euros

May 11 (Reuters) - NOVISOURCE NV:

* COVID-19 CRISIS IS EXPECTED TO HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON RESULTS OVER WHOLE FY 2020

* FY RECURRING EBITDA UP 25% TO EUR 1,0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WITH STRONG SOLVENCY AND GOOD CASH POSITION, COMPANY CAN MAINTAIN ITS CAPACITY TO CONTINUE ITS GROWTH AFTER TEMPORARY DROP IN DEMAND

* FY REVENUE EUR 13.8 MILLION, DOWN 20% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* FY NET RESULT EUR 0.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CASH POSITION REMAINS STRONG AND AMOUNTS TO € 3.1 MILLION AT END OF 2019 (2018: € 3.8 MILLION)

* DUE TO UNCERTAINTIES COVID-19 DECIDED TO NOT PROPOSE TO PAY CASH DIVIDEND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)