BRIEF-Novo Nordisk A/S purchases B Shares worth Dkk 1,038 Mln from Novo Holdings A/S under 2018 share repurchase programme

May 4 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk A/S:

* NOVO NORDISK A/S PURCHASES B SHARES WORTH DKK 1,038 MILLION FROM NOVO HOLDINGS A/S UNDER THE 2018 SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

* TODAY ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE 3,415,895 B SHARES OF A VALUE OF DKK 1,038 MILLION FROM NOVO HOLDINGS A/S

* TRANSACTION PART OF CO’S 2018 SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME OF UP TO DKK 14.0 BILLION TO BE EXECUTED DURING 12 MONTHS PERIOD FROM 1 FEBRUARY 2018

* TRANSACTION IN LINE WITH ANNOUNCEMENT ON 2 MAY THAT NOVO HOLDINGS A/S INTENDS TO MAINTAIN ITS OWNERSHIP OF CO'S SHARE CAPITAL AROUND 28%