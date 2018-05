BRIEF-Novo Nordisk Beats Q1 Expectations; Lifts 2018 Guidance A Tad

May 2 (Reuters) - NOVO NORDISK A/S SAYS:

* OPERATING PROFIT DECREASED BY 8% IN DANISH KRONER AND INCREASED BY 6% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES IN THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2018

* 2018 OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE 2-5% COMPARED WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE OF 1-5%

* Q1 EBIT 12.4 BILLION DKK VERSUS 11.8 BILLION DKK SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q1 SALES 26.9 BILLION DKK VERSUS 26.7 BILLION DKK SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* 2018 SALES GROWTH IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE 3-5% MEASURED IN LOCAL CURRENCIES COMPARED WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE OF 2-5%

* Q1 NET PROFIT 10.8 BILLION DKK VERSUS 10.1 BILLION DKK SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* 2018 SALES GROWTH AND OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH REPORTED IN DANISH KRONER ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE 6 AND 9 PERCENTAGE POINTS LOWER THAN IN LOCAL CURRENCIES, RESPECTIVELY

* CEO SAYS “BASED ON PERFORMANCE OF OUR KEY PRODUCTS VICTOZA, TRESIBA AND SAXENDA, WE DELIVERED SOLID UNDERLYING GROWTH IN BOTH SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2018”

* EXPECTS SALES IN 2019 TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY 1-2% AS A RESULT OF NEW REQUIREMENTS FOR MEDICARE PART D COVERAGE SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)