April 9 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk A/S:

* NOVO NORDISK CANADA - HEALTH CANADA HAS APPROVED RYBELSUS AS TREATMENT OPTION TO IMPROVE GLYCEMIC CONTROL IN ADULTS WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS

* NOVO NORDISK CANADA - RYBELSUS WILL BE AVAILABLE IN PHARMACIES ACROSS CANADA BEGINNING APRIL 27, 2020