May 2 (Reuters) - NOVO NORDISK A/S CEO LARS FRUERGAARD JORGENSEN SAID AT CALL AFTER Q1 EARNINGS:

* SALES OF OZEMPIC DIABETES DRUG IS EXPECTED TO REACH AT LEAST DKK 1 BILLION IN 2018

* VICTOZA DIABETES DRUG STILL LOSING MARKET SHARE TO ELI LILLY’S TRULICITY, ALBEIT AT LOWER PACE FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)