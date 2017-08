Aug 9 (Reuters) - NOVO NORDISK A/S

* CEO SAYS NOVO NORDISK DO NOT INTEND TO PROVIDE EXPLICIT GUIDANCE ON PRICE IN THE FUTURE

* "GOING FORWARD, WE DO NOT INTEND TO GIVE EXPLICIT GUIDANCE ON THE PRICE DEVELOPMENT AS WE BELIEVE COMMENTING ON PRICE IN ISOLATION DOES NOT PROVIDE A COMPLETE PICTURE FOR THE OUTCOME OF FORMULARY NEGOTIATIONS," CEO LARS FRUERGAARD SAID ON A CONFERENCE CALL. FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)