BRIEF-Novo Nordisk CFO Says Sales Of Its Obesity Drugs Impacted The Most By Coronavirus

May 6 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk:

* CEO SAYS DURING THE PERIOD OF SOCIAL DISTANCING FEWER NEW PATIENTS ARE EXPECTED TO INITIATE TREATMENT

* CEO SAYS ALL MANUFACTURING SITES CONTINUE TO OPERATE

* CEO SAYS THE EARLY UPTAKE OF ITS ORAL DIABETES DRUG RYBELSUS WAS ENCOURAGING IN THE U.S. PRIOR TO COVID-19

* CFO SAYS HIGHER STOCK LEVELS DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS ARE EXPECTED TO GRADUALLY REVERSE THROUGHOUT 2020 AND 2021

* CEO SAYS CORONAVIRUS WILL STALL THE LAUNCH ACTIVITIES FOR RYBELSUS FOR SOME MONTHS BUT IS NOT WORRIED ABOUT THE LONG-TERM GROWTH TRAJECTORY

* CFO SAYS SALES OF ITS OBESITY DRUGS IMPACTED THE MOST BY THE CORONAVIRUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)