2 months ago
BRIEF-Novo Nordisk: EMA committee issues positive opinion for Victoza label update
June 23, 2017 / 11:51 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Novo Nordisk: EMA committee issues positive opinion for Victoza label update

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk A/S

* The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), under the European Medicines Agency (EMA), has issued a positive opinion on update of the EU label for Victoza

* The update is based on the results from the LEADER trial which investigated the long-term effects of Victoza in people with type 2 diabetes, at high risk of major cardiovascular events

* The CHMP positive opinion for Victoza(®) is now referred to the European Commission, which grants approval in the EU, for final action on the proposed indication

* Novo Nordisk expects to receive the European Commission decision for the Victoza label update in the third quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)

