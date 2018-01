BRIEF-Novo Nordisk has proposed to buy Ablynx for up to 30.50 euros per share in cash

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk:

* HAS PROPOSED TO BUY ABLYNX FOR UP TO EUR 30.50 PER SHARE IN CASH, CONSISTING OF EUR 28.00 UPFRONT AND EUR 2.50 IN CONTINGENT VALUE RIGHTS​

* ‍PROPOSAL IMPLIES A TOTAL EQUITY VALUATION OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 2.6 BILLION FOR ABLYNX​

* PROPOSAL IS SECOND PROPOSAL THAT CO HAS MADE TO ABLYNX‘S BOARD AND REPRESENTS UP TO APPROXIMATELY A 14% INCREASE OVER FIRST PROPOSAL​

* CO “REGRETS” THAT BOARD OF ABLYNX HAS SO FAR DECLINED TO ENGAGE IN ANY DISCUSSIONS, DESPITE PROPOSALS WHICH HAVE BEEN PUT FORWARD​

* PROPOSAL ALSO CONSISTS OF ONE CONTINGENT VALUE RIGHT WITH TOTAL POTENTIAL CASH PAYMENTS OVER TIME OF UP TO EUR 2.50 PER SHARE​