May 1 (Reuters) - NOVO NORDISK A/S SAYS:

* PARTICIPATES IN NEW RESEARCH PROJECT HYPO-RESOLVE TO INVESTIGATE HYPOGLYCAEMIA AND ITS IMPACT IN DIABETES

* THE INTERNATIONAL CONSORTIUM AIMS TO PROVIDE EVIDENCE-BASED CLASSIFICATION OF HYPOGLYCAEMIA TO ACHIEVE BETTER TREATMENTS FOR PEOPLE LIVING WITH DIABETES FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)