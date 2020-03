BRIEF-Novo Nordisk Pauses Clinical Trials Investigating Concizumab In Haemophilia A And B

March 16 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk A/S:

* SAYS NOVO NORDISK PAUSES CLINICAL TRIALS INVESTIGATING CONCIZUMAB (ANTI-TFPI MAB) IN HAEMOPHILIA A AND B WITH OR WITHOUT INHIBITORS

* SAYS THREE CLINICAL TRIALS WERE INVESTIGATING CONCIZUMAB PROPHYLAXIS TREATMENT IN HAEMOPHILIA A AND B PATIENTS REGARDLESS OF INHIBITOR STATUS

* SAYS CONSEQUENTLY, NO ADDITIONAL PATIENTS WILL BE RECRUITED, AND FURTHER TREATMENT OF PATIENTS CURRENTLY ENROLLED IN TRIALS WITH CONCIZUMAB WILL CEASE

* SAYS DECISION IS A RESULT OF OCCURRENCE OF NON-FATAL THROMBOTIC EVENTS IN THREE PATIENTS ENROLLED IN ONGOING PHASE 3 PROGRAMME

* SAYS NOVO NORDISK AND AN INDEPENDENT DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE ARE CURRENTLY ASSESSING RELEVANCE OF EVENTS TO CONTINUATION OF PROGRAMME AND NO CONCLUSIONS HAVE YET BEEN MADE