BRIEF-Novo Nordisk Plans First Global Launch Of Connected Insulin Pens

Oct 1 (Reuters) - NOVO NORDISK A/S SAYS:

* NOVO NORDISK PLANS FIRST GLOBALLAUNCH OF CONNECTED INSULIN PENS AND ANNOUNCES KEY DIGITAL HEALTH PARTNERSHIPS

* ANNOUNCED PLANS TO MAKE THE DURABLE, CONNECTED INSULIN PENS NOVOPEN® 6 AND NOVOPEN ECHO® PLUS COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE ACROSS KEY MARKETS COMMENCING IN EARLY 2019

* HAS SIGNED NEW PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENTS WITH LEADING DIABETES TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES THAT SHARE NOVO NORDISK’S VISION TO IMPROVE THE LIVES OF PEOPLE WITH DIABETES: DEXCOM, GLOOKO AND ROCHE

* THE LAUNCH OF NOVO NORDISK’S FIRST CONNECTED INSULIN PENS, NOVOPEN® 6 AND NOVOPEN ECHO® PLUS, WILL COMMENCE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2019 AND ROLL OUT TO OVER 50 COUNTRIES IN THE COMING YEARS FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)