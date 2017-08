BRIEF-Novo Nordisk puts Camilla Sylvest in charge of commercial strategy, corporate affairs

Aug 15 (Reuters) - NOVO NORDISK SAYS

* CAMILLA SYLVEST, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT IN CHARGE OF NOVO NORDISK'S OPERATIONS IN REGION CHINA, HAS BEEN APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT IN CHARGE OF COMMERCIAL STRATEGY AND CORPORATE AFFAIRS

* AT THE HELM OF THIS NEW UNIT SHE WILL BE OVERALL RESPONSIBLE FOR THE COMPANY'S CORPORATE FUNCTIONS WITHIN MARKETING, MARKET ACCESS, STRATEGY, COMMUNICATION, STAKEHOLDER RELATIONS AND SUSTAINABILITY.

* DOUG LANGA, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HEAD OF NORTH AMERICA OPERATIONS AND PRESIDENT OF NOVO NORDISK INC, IS PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT. HIS RESPONSIBILITIES REMAIN UNCHANGED. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)